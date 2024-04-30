Inside Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s Open Love: Rishi’s Reluctance to Marry and Neetu’s Sacrifice for Love

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story, marked by passion, drama, and unwavering devotion, remains an inspiration to many and a reminder that true love can stand the test of time especially of your partner is your friend.

Shah Rukh Khan once said, “Pyaar dosti hai aur agar woh meri sabse acchi dost nahin ban sakti toh main kabhi usse pyaar nahin kar sakta (Love is friendship and if she isn't my best friend then I won't be able to love her).” That was true for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's relationship, which started as a friendship, eventually turned into love and culminated into a marriage. The duo believed in doing everything “Khullam Khulla,” which is also the title of the late actor's memoir.

The two legendary actors, who lit up the silver screen together in numerous films throughout the 1970s and 1980s, were known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and infectious charm. But what truly captivated fans was the enduring love and friendship they shared off-screen, which lasted for over four decades. Just like their lives and careers, their love story wasn't ordinary. There was love, drama, romance, betrayal, and of course, a strong bond of friendship.