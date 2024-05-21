back to top
Govt Reconstitutes Panel To Review Recruitment Rules For Command Area Development
J&K Govt OrdersJammu KashmirLatest News

Govt Reconstitutes Panel To Review Recruitment Rules For Command Area Development

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 21: The  Jammu and Government has sanctioned the reconstitution of a committee to examine the proposal for the reorganization and framing of Gazetted and Non-Gazetted service recruitment rules for the Command Area Development in  Jammu and Kashmir.
This committee will include designated officers who will work on ensuring that the recruitment rules are updated and aligned with current requirements.

Jammu And Kashmir | Two Officers Of APD Given Addl Charges
Money Laundering Probe: ED Raids Ex-DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

