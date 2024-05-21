back to top
Jammu And Kashmir | Two Officers Of APD Given Addl Charges
Jammu And Kashmir | Two Officers Of APD Given Addl Charges

, May 21: The Production Department has assigned temporary assignments to two officers.
As per an order, Satish Sharma, currently the Joint Director (Extension)  Jammu, will look after the responsibilities of Joint Director of the State Land Use Board (SLUB) and Sartaj Ahmad Shah, the Joint Director of Project Coordination Mushroom, Srinagar, will additionally serve as Joint Director (Extension) . These arrangements will remain in place until further notice.

INDIA Bloc Confident Of Stopping BJP From Getting Majority In Polls, People Fighting For Us: Kharge
Govt Reconstitutes Panel To Review Recruitment Rules For Command Area Development
