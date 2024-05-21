Jammu And Kashmir | Two Officers Of APD Given Addl Charges

JAMMU, May 21: The Agriculture Production Department has assigned temporary assignments to two officers.

As per an order, Satish Sharma, currently the Joint Director (Extension) Jammu, will look after the responsibilities of Joint Director of the State Land Use Board (SLUB) and Sartaj Ahmad Shah, the Joint Director of Project Coordination Mushroom, Srinagar, will additionally serve as Joint Director (Extension) Kashmir. These arrangements will remain in place until further notice.