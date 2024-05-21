back to top
Empuraan first look unveils Mohanlal's intensified avatar sparking nationwide fervor

By: Northlines

Date:

Mohanlal fans across the country were left thrilled after the first glimpse of the superstar’s character in the anticipated sequel Empuraan was unveiled on his birthday. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran gifted fans an engrossing poster that provided clues about what to expect from the highly anticipated movie.

The poster for Empuraan marks a significant evolution from its predecessor Lucifer. Where Lucifer’s initial poster showcased Mohanlal’s character in pensive whites, the new poster is cloaked in dark and moody tones. Clad entirely in black, Mohanlal exudes a commanding charisma and confidence as he takes centre stage. Surrounded by armed guards holding powerful weapons, he appears ready to unleash his fierceness.

This gritty reinvention has piqued fans’ interest in witnessing the fully evolved avatar of Mohanlal’s character. The tone suggests Empuraan will explore more complex layers and present the undefeated protagonist in an even more dominating light. Fans are wondering what new challenges and adversaries will test Khureshi-Ab’raam’s mettle in this installment.

Empuraan brings back together the terrific ensemble of Lucifer including Prithviraj Sukumaran as director. With nail-biting action, slick production values and memorable storytelling expected, the film is generating nationwide buzz among cinephiles. As the first teaser sets social media ablaze, fans can’t wait to see how Prithviraj will elevate the scale while diving deeper into the Lucifer universe with Empuraan.

Rajiv left numerous legacies like 1991 manifesto which talked about liberalisation: Ramesh
INDIA Bloc Confident Of Stopping BJP From Getting Majority In Polls, People Fighting For Us: Kharge
