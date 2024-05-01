back to top
Search
EntertainmentBaba Sehgal Admits to Pressuring AR Rahman into Letting Him Sing ‘Rukmani...
Entertainment

Baba Sehgal Admits to Pressuring AR Rahman into Letting Him Sing ‘Rukmani Rukmani’ in Roja; Never Collaborated with the Composer Again Regardless of the Outcome

By: Northlines

Date:

Baba Sehgal said that he introduced AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam to music label Magnasound and in return made them give him a song in Roja.

Baba Sehgal was one of the first rap artists from in the 1990s who actually made a career out of his music. In the early 1990s, Baba's rap music cassettes were hugely popular and he was one of the first people to have his own music video. It was in this era that Baba somehow made his way intoAR Rahman'sstudio and actually sang for him but as per rapper's own admission, this was his “first and last song” with Rahman.

In a recent interview on the YouTube channel Timeout With Ankit, Baba recalled that he met AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam in Chennai at one of Baba's concerts. The composer and director were looking to release the music album of Roja in Hindi and it was Baba who put them in touch with the music label, Magnasound.

Baba said that as part of the negotiation, he put forth a condition. The condition stated that Baba will sing at least one song in Hindi album of Roja. “I told then I will sing at least one song, even if they like it or don't like it. So I sang one song and that was the first and the last song that I sang for Rahman. I said you will have to give me a song or Magnasound won't make a deal. I sang it and it was a hit,” he recalled. The song was “Rukmani Rukmani.”

Baba said that he found the lyrics to be “kameene type ke” so when he actually got the lyrics to sing, he was quite shocked. The music company then told him that he wished for the song, so now he will have to sing it. Baba said that to this day, he does remix versions of this song in his concerts.

Previous article
Mira Nair Acquired a ‘Priceless Heirloom Ring’ for Kama Sutra; Actor Naveen Andrews Threw It in Anger and Tore Apart His Costume by Throwing It Over the Wall
Next article
John Abraham, Sugar-Free for 25 Years, Teetotaler, and Vegetarian; Alyy Khan Recalls Curiosity About His Indulgences
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

John Abraham, Sugar-Free for 25 Years, Teetotaler, and Vegetarian; Alyy Khan Recalls Curiosity About His Indulgences

Northlines Northlines -
Alyy Khan spoke about John Abraham's strict monk-like lifestyle,...

Mira Nair Acquired a ‘Priceless Heirloom Ring’ for Kama Sutra; Actor Naveen Andrews Threw It in Anger and Tore Apart His Costume by Throwing...

Northlines Northlines -
Alyy Khan recalled a story about Naveen Andrews having...

Priyanka Chopra opens up about mother Madhu Chopra helping with daughter Malti

Northlines Northlines -
Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed how her...

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

Northlines Northlines -
Bhagalpur, Apr 30: Bhojpuri actress Annapurna, popularly known as...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

In April, Tata Motors sees a 12% increase in sales, reaching...

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools:...

ATF Price Hiked Marginally, Commercial LPG Rate Reduced By Rs 19...