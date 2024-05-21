back to top
EntertainmentThe Story Behind Aishwarya Rai's Iconic Red Saree from Devdas
Entertainment

The Story Behind Aishwarya Rai’s Iconic Red Saree from Devdas

By: Northlines

Date:

Behind the Iconic Outfit: The Story of Aishwarya Rai's Red Saree in Devdas

Filming a pivotal climax scene at the last minute can cause panic for any director, but for Sanjay Leela Bhansali it served as an opportunity for cinematic magic. In a recent interview, renowned costume designer Neeta Lulla shed light on the making of Aishwarya Rai's iconic red saree from the 2002 film Devdas.

According to Lulla, Bhansali came up with the idea to feature Paro running towards Devdas with her pallu on fire as the evening before the shoot wrapped. He requested Lulla source not one but two 15-meter silk sarees for the scene, stating “if one burns, we have another.” With no cell phones at the time, Lulla rushed to contact cast members to no avail in finding the unique fabrics.

Knowing the importance of getting this scene just right, Lulla took it upon herself to search late into the night. After convincing a local vendor to open at midnight, she was able to acquire the materials needed. Her team worked tirelessly through the early morning to finish stitching the intricate borders. Lulla arrived on set by 9:30am, ensuring Bhansali's ambitious vision was brought to life.

Devdas is renowned for spectacular performances and visuals that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. This behind-the-scenes glimpse into the fast-paced production exemplifies Bhansali's meticulous attention to detail. More than a costume, Paro's burning saree came to represent the tragic end of her doomed love story with Devdas. Thanks to Neeta Lulla's dedication, cinema fans will forever be enthralled by Aishwarya Rai's haunting run down the stairs in the film's poignant climax.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

