John Abraham, Sugar-Free for 25 Years, Teetotaler, and Vegetarian; Alyy Khan Recalls Curiosity About His Indulgences

Alyy Khan spoke about John Abraham's strict monk-like lifestyle, which has contributed immensely to the physique that the star has maintained for decades.

British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan recalled working with John Abraham, and spoke about the Bollywood's star's disciplined work ethic. He said that John lives like a monk, and that's the secret to his sustained success in the film business. Alyy played a supporting role in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance, which featured John in a cameo. He collaborated with John again on the upcoming film Tehran, which is when he was struck by his discipline.

In an interview with Dawn News, Alyy was asked if John actually has the talent, or if he has been coasting on his physique for all these years. “If you don't have the talent, you cannot survive for so many years.” Alyy's wife, Chandni, who was also a part of the interview, said, “The reason he can take off his shirt at this age is because he hasn't tasted sugar in 25 years.” John is 51.