back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirGovt Appoints Nodal Officers for ‘No Dues Certificates’
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

Govt Appoints Nodal Officers for ‘No Dues Certificates’

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 20: In a move aimed at streamlining the electoral process, the Government of and has appointed the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu as “Union Territory Level Nodal Officers” responsible for handling requests for “No Dues Certificates” from prospective candidates.

According to Government Order No. 1065-JK(GAD) of 2024, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) and dated May 20, 2024, this appointment is a critical step in ensuring that candidates meet all necessary prerequisites before participating in the upcoming elections. The order, signed by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government Sanjeev Verma, IAS, covers the responsibilities of the newly appointed nodal officers.

The “No Dues Certificate” is an essential document that candidates must obtain to confirm they have no outstanding obligations or dues, which is a requisite for eligibility in the electoral process. The appointment of nodal officers aims to facilitate a smooth and efficient process for candidates to obtain these certificates.

The directive has been circulated to several high-ranking officials and departments, including all Financial Commissioners, the Director General of Police, all Principal Secretaries to the Government, the Chief Electoral Officer, and various other administrative heads.

 

Previous article
PC leader booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at booth
Next article
Russia Starts Nuclear Exercises Amid Possible Increased Involvement of the West in Ukraine
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PC leader booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at booth

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 21: People's Conference leader Imran Ansari has...

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 21: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was...

Record turnout in Baramulla LS poll; JeI played clandestine role in mobilising voters

Northlines Northlines -
Baramulla, May 21: The record voter turnout in north...

Two officers of APD given Addl Charges

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 21: The Agriculture Production Department has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rudy Giuliani Enters Not Guilty Plea in Arizona Court for Alleged...

Russia Starts Nuclear Exercises Amid Possible Increased Involvement of the West...

PC leader booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at booth