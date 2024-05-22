Govt Appoints Nodal Officers for ‘No Dues Certificates’

Srinagar, May 20: In a move aimed at streamlining the electoral process, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu as “Union Territory Level Nodal Officers” responsible for handling requests for “No Dues Certificates” from prospective candidates.

According to Government Order No. 1065-JK(GAD) of 2024, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) and dated May 20, 2024, this appointment is a critical step in ensuring that candidates meet all necessary prerequisites before participating in the upcoming elections. The order, signed by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government Sanjeev Verma, IAS, covers the responsibilities of the newly appointed nodal officers.

The “No Dues Certificate” is an essential document that candidates must obtain to confirm they have no outstanding obligations or dues, which is a requisite for eligibility in the electoral process. The appointment of nodal officers aims to facilitate a smooth and efficient process for candidates to obtain these certificates.

The directive has been circulated to several high-ranking officials and departments, including all Financial Commissioners, the Director General of Police, all Principal Secretaries to the Government, the Chief Electoral Officer, and various other administrative heads.