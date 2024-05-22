back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirPC leader booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at booth
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

PC leader booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at booth

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 21: People's Conference leader Imran Ansari has been booked for allegedly manhandling a police officer and a polling official while voting was underway at a booth in the Baramulla district in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, officials said.

P K Pole, Chief Electoral Officer, and , said he has sought a report from the Baramulla SSP over the incident.

The incident took place at a polling station in Baramulla's Pattan area where Ansari allegedly assaulted a polling official and a police officer, the officials said.

Two separate first information reports (FIR) have been registered against him under relevant sections of the Representation of People's Act, they added.

Previous article
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic
Next article
Govt Appoints Nodal Officers for ‘No Dues Certificates’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Govt Appoints Nodal Officers for ‘No Dues Certificates’

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 20: In a move aimed at streamlining...

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 21: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was...

Record turnout in Baramulla LS poll; JeI played clandestine role in mobilising voters

Northlines Northlines -
Baramulla, May 21: The record voter turnout in north...

Two officers of APD given Addl Charges

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 21: The Agriculture Production Department has...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rudy Giuliani Enters Not Guilty Plea in Arizona Court for Alleged...

Russia Starts Nuclear Exercises Amid Possible Increased Involvement of the West...

Govt Appoints Nodal Officers for ‘No Dues Certificates’