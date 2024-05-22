back to top
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 21: The Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said.

Though authorities did not give any specific reason for the closure, sources said the highway has been shut for repair and maintenance work.

In addition to the highway closure, traffic between Jammu and other destinations such as Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, and Srinagar have also been suspended.

However, officials said traffic is operational on the Mughal Road and Bhaderwah-Chamba Road.

Record turnout in Baramulla LS poll; JeI played clandestine role in mobilising voters
PC leader booked for manhandling polling officer, cop at booth
