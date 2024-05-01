back to top
Search
Latest NewsDelhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G...
Latest NewsLead News

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 1: Lt Governor VK Saxena said Delhi Police had traced the origin of the bomb threat emails that were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, and assured that the culprits would be given strict punishment.

Officials said the bomb threat appeared to be hoax and there was no reason to panic.

Saxena visited the DAV school in Model Town area that had also received the threat.

The L-G said Delhi Police responded quickly to the bomb scare and began action after cordoning off and searching the premises with bomb disposal teams and dog squads.

Delhi was fully alert to prevent any untoward incident, he said at the school.

“Delhi Police have found out from where these emails are coming. Investigation is going on. I would just say that the culprits will not be spared and strict punishment will be given for disrupting peace and harmony,” he said.

Panic gripped school students and parents early morning on Wednesday after at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the bomb threats appear to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

Police in Delhi and Noida said they had found nothing after searches at the school.

Previous article
ATF Price Hiked Marginally, Commercial LPG Rate Reduced By Rs 19 Per Cylinder
Next article
In April, Tata Motors sees a 12% increase in sales, reaching 77,521 units.
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

ATF Price Hiked Marginally, Commercial LPG Rate Reduced By Rs 19 Per Cylinder

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, May 1: Jet fuel or ATF price...

Elon Musk lays off entire Tesla charging network team

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: Elon Musk has disbanded Tesla's...

Chinese scientist who published Covid virus sequence allowed back in his lab after sit-in protest

Northlines Northlines -
Beijing, May 1: The first scientist to publish a...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: In the increasingly contentious world...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

In April, Tata Motors sees a 12% increase in sales, reaching...

ATF Price Hiked Marginally, Commercial LPG Rate Reduced By Rs 19...

India’s gross GST revenue surpasses Rs 2 lakh crore for first...