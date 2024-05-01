In April, Tata Motors sees a 12% increase in sales, reaching 77,521 units.

The company’s total domestic dispatches rose 12 per cent to 76,399 units last month as against 68,514 units in April 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total wholesales rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to 77,521 units last month as compared with 69,599 units in April 2023.

The company’s total domestic dispatches rose 12 per cent to 76,399 units last month as against 68,514 units in April 2023, the auto major said in a statement.