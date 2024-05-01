back to top
In April, Tata Motors sees a 12% increase in sales, reaching 77,521...
Business

In April, Tata Motors sees a 12% increase in sales, reaching 77,521 units.

By: Northlines

Date:

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total wholesales rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to 77,521 units last month as compared with 69,599 units in April 2023.

The company’s total domestic dispatches rose 12 per cent to 76,399 units last month as against 68,514 units in April 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle sales rose 2 per cent to 47,983 units last month from 47,107 units in April 2023. Total commercial vehicle sales stood at 29,538 units last month, a jump of 31 per cent as compared to 22,492 units in April 2023.

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

