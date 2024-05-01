Report: Commerce Ministry’s 100-day agenda may include plans for enhancing exports through the development of e-commerce hubs.

The commerce ministry's arm DGFT is already working with the RBI and concerned ministries, including the finance ministry, on several steps to promote exports through e-commerce medium as huge export opportunities are there in the sector.

Developing e-commerce hubs in the country to further promote India's exports through online medium are expected to figure in the commerce ministry's 100-day agenda roadmap for the new government, an official said.

