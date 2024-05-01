back to top
ATF Price Hiked Marginally, Commercial LPG Rate Reduced By Rs 19 Per Cylinder

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 1: Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by a marginal 0.7 per cent while rates of commercial LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants was cut by Rs 19 per cylinder in line with prices.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 749.25 per kilolitre, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 101,642.88 per kl in the capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.


The increase reverses the marginal 0.5 per cent cut effected on April 1.
Rates in Mumbai on Wednesday were increased to Rs 95,173.70 per kl from Rs 94,466.41.
Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
Alongside, oil firms also cut the price of commercial LPG by Rs 19 to Rs 1,745.50 for a 19-kg cylinder.
This is the second monthly reduction in rates. Prices were on April 1 reduced by Rs 30.5 per 19-kg cylinder.
Rates of the cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
April 1 was the first reduction in commercial LPG prices since January. Rates had gone up Rs 14 per cylinder on February 1 and Rs 25.5 on March 1.
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on 1st of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.
Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain on freeze. Rates had been cut by Rs 2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62. (AGENCIES)

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

