No sign of respite from sweltering heat in swathes of India
India

No sign of respite from sweltering heat in swathes of India

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 21: A blistering heat wave swept through large parts of India for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, affecting and livelihoods.

There is no relief predicted in the affected areas — Punjab, , Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and northwest Madhya Pradesh — during the next five days.

The Met Office has issued a red warning for these states, stressing the need for “extreme care for vulnerable people”.

It said extreme heat will continue in the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh, safe havens for people escaping the punishing heat in the plains, during the period.

On Tuesday, temperatures remained above 45 degrees Celsius in swathes of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, affecting daily life as many chose to remain indoors in the afternoon.

Parts of Gujarat reeled from the deadly combination of high heat and humidity.

The mercury soared to a blistering 47.8 degrees Celsius in Haryana's Sirsa, making it the warmest place in the country on Tuesday.

In Delhi, temperatures dropped a few degrees compared to the previous days but remained three to five notches above normal for this time of the year.

Officials said the national capital's peak power demand reached an all-time high of 7,717 MW on Tuesday afternoon, as households and offices increased the use of air conditioners.

The power demand is projected to cross 8,000 MW, peaking at around 8,200 MW this summer.

Resident Welfare Associations in Delhi demanded that coolers, fans, cold drinking water, and doctors be made available at polling booths to beat the heat on election day in the national capital.

Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city will be held on May 25.

The IMD had earlier warned of extreme heat in India during the April-June period, coinciding with the seven-phase that end on June 1.

On Tuesday, the mercury dropped marginally at some places in Himachal Pradesh following thunderstorms and showers even as Una and Neri recorded a high of 42.4 degrees and 42.2 degrees Celsius.

The local department said no relief from the scorching heat was likely as the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to increase by two to three degrees over the next four to five days and stay appreciably above normal.

The mercury rose further in Rajasthan where Pilani in Jhunjhunu continued to remain the hottest in the state with a maximum of 47.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

 

Rajiv left numerous legacies like 1991 manifesto which talked about liberalisation: Ramesh
Pak-based handler was to give location, time of attack: Suspected IS terrorists tell investigators
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

