back to top
Search
HomeHealth
spot_img
Health

Goals to focus on in C-PTSD therapy for overcoming trauma and building resilience

Northlines
by Northlines

Complex PTSD or C-PTSD can make one feel helpless as they struggle with not just traumatic memories but also difficulties regulating emotions and feeling a lack of control over their life. However, according to therapist Summer Forlenza, focusing on certain goals in therapy can help combat C-PTSD.

Forlenza shared that for her clients dealing with C-PTSD, she keeps eight key goals in mind which act as a guide and help navigate through confusing periods in the treatment process. Some of the important goals include challenging avoidance tendencies and facing traumatic experiences instead of running away from them. This allows one to better understand triggers and gain a sense of predictability over distressing emotions.

Another goal is to enhance self-determination and autonomy by reflecting on past trauma to change unhelpful thought patterns. Improving emotion regulation by learning how to identify feelings and bodily sensations associated with them aids in developing coping strategies. Repairing the disconnect between mind and body through focus on increasing body awareness and connection is also beneficial.

Setting and striving towards personal goals while celebrating small wins fosters a feeling of control over one’s life. Recognizing patterns from the past that get unconsciously repeated, called traumatic reenactments, helps disrupt continuing harmful behaviors as well. Addressing the pervasive sense of helplessness is critical too, with safety planning and decision making playing a role.

By keeping these eight practice-oriented goals at the core of trauma therapy, Forlenza has found it helpful for clients in making progress with C-PTSD recovery, even during challenging periods. Facing trauma head-on while improving self-efficacy appears to be key in transforming suffering into healing and growth.

Previous article
How AI Powers Stunning Picture Quality and Significant Energy Savings on Samsung’s New 8K Neo QLED Smart TVs
Next article
Explore Chamba’s Iconic Temple Complex Housing Relics of Life After Death
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.
spot_img

Related Articles

More Updates

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IES Topper of India , Jammu’s Arjun Gupta clears UPSC Exam

Deputation of Senior Officer posted as Pr Secretary in J&K now...

JKAS Exam levels at level of UPSC in last 2 years...