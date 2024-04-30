back to top
Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

New Delhi, Apr 30: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in jail and said the AAP supremo asked him to actively campaign for bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mann also told reporters that Kejriwal's is fine and he is getting insulin.

The Delhi chief minister asked people not to worry about him and exercise their franchise during the elections, he said.

This was Mann's second meeting in jail with Kejriwal in a fortnight.

Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case since April 1.

