University of Utah protest turns tense as police crackdown on pro-Palestine demonstrations
International

University of Utah protest turns tense as police crackdown on pro-Palestine demonstrations sparks outrage

By: Northlines

Date:

Students and faculty members joined community activists at the University of Utah on Monday in peaceful demonstrations expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Carrying signs and chanting slogans upholding Palestinian human rights, over 300 protesters gathered on campus to call attention to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and demand the university divest from companies profiting from the Israeli occupation. The rally, organized by the student group Mecha de U of U, marched to the Presidents’ Circle and later set up nearly 20 tents, intent on maintaining a presence until their message was heard.

As night fell, tensions began to rise after administrators issued warnings for demonstrators to disperse, threatening law enforcement intervention. When protesters remained steadfast in their non-violent occupation, riot police moved in, aggressively confronting the unarmed crowd. Shocking footage has since emerged on social media showing officers in full riot gear dragging students and making arrests, with Mecha de U of U claiming police even fired rubber bullets at those assembled. Their posts accusing the university of allowing excessive force have been widely shared, fueling outrage over how the largely peaceful demonstration was handled.

Students assert their First Amendment rights were violated, while the administration maintains protesters broke policies by camping overnight. However with students, faculty, and community members united in affirming Palestinian human rights, serious questions remain over whether campus police used an appropriate escalation of force to end the demonstrations. As calls grow for transparency and accountability, this incident spotlighting issues of censorship and police brutality continues sparking intense debate.

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail
