back to top
Search
TechnologyHow AI Powers Stunning Picture Quality and Significant Energy Savings on Samsung's...
Technology

How AI Powers Stunning Picture Quality and Significant Energy Savings on Samsung’s New 8K Neo QLED Smart TVs

By: Northlines

Date:

Samsung has unveiled its latest Neo QLED 8K smart TV lineup which utilizes innovative artificial intelligence capabilities to enhance the viewing experience while significantly reducing energy consumption. Powered by Samsung's new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, the AI functions on these smart TVs in a software as well as hardware manner for optimized performance.

Mohandeep Singh, Vice President of Samsung 's Visual Display division explained that the dedicated neural processor in the NQ8 AI Gen3 chip is twice as fast as the previous generation, allowing for quicker on-device processing of AI tasks. This enables new features and services for consumers. Some development of these AI features occurred in Samsung's Indian research centers.

One key area where AI provides benefits is energy savings. According to Mr. Singh, the AI energy saving mode can lower electricity usage by up to 30% compared to earlier Samsung TV models, without compromising picture or audio quality for viewers. The AI understands content and ambient conditions, automatically adjusting settings in real-time for best output while maximizing efficiency.

Consumers can also enjoy content at resolutions closer to true 8K thanks to AI Upscaling Pro. It analyzes and enhances lower resolution to near-8K quality on the ultra-sharp Neo QLED screens. 8K content is growing and the AI ensures lower quality files still look impressive. Additional AI features like Motion Enhancer Pro and Adaptive Sound optimize gameplay and audio too.

Samsung is committed to bringing more AI-powered innovations to its television lineup. Some existing smart TVs may gain new AI abilities through software updates instead of hardware changes. With intelligent features that save energy while elevating the viewing experience, Samsung's Neo QLED 8K is set to heighten home with cutting-edge picture and artificial intelligence.

Previous article
Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court
Next article
Goals to focus on in C-PTSD therapy for overcoming trauma and building resilience
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Xiaomi’s Budget-Friendly Smart Band 8 Pro Impresses with Stellar Display and Battery Life

Northlines Northlines -
Fitness enthusiasts looking for an affordable option to track...

Premium Smartphones That Are Worth every Penny

Northlines Northlines -
If you're looking to splurge on the best of...

Google fires 28 employees protesting against $1.2 bn Israeli contract

Northlines Northlines -
Bloomberg : Apr 18 2024 : fires workers protesting...

Limitless Pendant – The World’s Smallest AI Assistant You Wear

Northlines Northlines -
A new face of artificial intelligence has arrived in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IES Topper of India , Jammu’s Arjun Gupta clears UPSC Exam

Deputation of Senior Officer posted as Pr Secretary in J&K now...

JKAS Exam levels at level of UPSC in last 2 years...