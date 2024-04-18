back to top
Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 18: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having Type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.

ED made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult his regular doctor via video conference because of fluctuating sugar levels.

The judge directed the authorities concerned to file the report by tomorrow, when the court is likely to take up the matter again.

“Arvind Kejriwal is eating high sugar content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming ‘aloo poori', mango, sweets, daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail,” ED told the court.

