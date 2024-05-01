CS assesses damages caused by incessant rains, flood-like situation

Also Reviews relief, restoration measures in Ramban land subsidence

NEW DELHI, APRIL 30: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting with Administrative Secretaries, divisional, district and police administration of J&K to take stock of damages caused and measures taken after the incessant rains and subsequent flood-like situation in the UT.

From the Deputy Commissioners, the CS took stock of the situation in their respective jurisdictions and the damages caused to both private and public infrastructure. He enquired about the status of public services like power, drinking water, roads, health, food grains distribution, sanitation, dewatering and other utilities being provided through different departments.

Dulloo asked the Divisional and District administration to be proactive during such situations. He asked the DCs to personally visit the affected spots and ensure that the public grievances are resolved instantly.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also convened a high level meeting to review the measures initiated for relief and rehabilitation in the area affected by the recent land subsidence in Ramban district.

The Chief Secretary enquired from the divisional and district administrations about the relief and restoration measures being carried out by them for the affected population. He asked about the status of transit accommodations provided to the families relocated in Pernote area of Ramban district. He asked for making adequate arrangements of bedding, food, drinking water, electricity, medical aid, sanitation and other amenities at the transit accommodations. He called for making joint efforts to bring immediate relief to the affected people as per the norms of the government.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the damage caused to power and water infrastructure besides assessing the status of health services and ration distribution through different healthcare facilities and Fair Price shops respectively in the area. He called upon the concerned to take up requisite steps to restore the infrastructure simultaneously making alternative arrangements till its full restoration.

The meeting also held deliberations on rehabilitation of the affected population. The Divisional Commissioner and concerned DC was tasked to prepare a proper rehabilitation plan considering the ground situation. They were even asked to take SDRF and Red Cross on-board for providing instant succor to the displaced people.

The local administration informed about the measures being taken for the affected people. It was informed that around 90 families having nearly 413 souls have been relocated by the administration in safer locations. Besides, transit accommodations were established at three locations including Panchayat Ghar and two community halls situated in village Pernote.