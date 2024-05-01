Polls rescheduled for Anantnag-Rajouri seat, voting now on May 25

No other changes done, contesting candidates will remain unchanged: CEO

Srinagar, Apr 30: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday rescheduled the parliamentary elections for Anantnag-Rajouri seat and has announced that the constituency will go for polls on May 25, 2024 instead of May 07, 2024.

According to the statement issued by the ECI, Sanjeev Kumar Prasad, Secretary ECI, has stated that the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for General Election to the Lok Sabha vide its Press Note dated 16th March, 2024.

“Accordingly, the notification for 3rd Phase was issued on 12th April, 2024 and the Poll Day was scheduled on 7th May, 2024. Various representations have been received from different political parties of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir for shifting the date of poll of election from 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency (PC) of Jammu & Kashmir, due to various logistic, communication and natural barrier of connectivity turning out as hindrance in campaigning which in turn tantamount to lack of fair opportunities for the contesting candidates in the said Parliamentary Constituency which may affect poll process,” Prasad said.

He however, stated that the commission after considering report from UT administration as well as analyzing the ground situation prevailing in the said constituency, has decided under Section 56 of Representation of People Act, 1951, to revise the date of poll in the said Parliamentary Constituency in respect of ongoing General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024.

The elections for the constituency will now be held on May 25th, 2024.

Meanwhile, the chief Election officer, J&K, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said that only the poll date has been rescheduled, but there will be no change in any other issues, saying that the contesting candidates and other related things will remain unchanged.