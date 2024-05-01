back to top
Justice Tashi Rabstan visits SOS Children's Village; assesses facilities
Justice Tashi Rabstan visits SOS Children's Village; assesses facilities

By: Northlines

SRINAGAR, APRIL 30: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of and and and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, today visited the SOS Children's Village in Hyderpora, Srinagar, to oversee facilities being provided to the inmates there.

Justice Tashi was accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority and Muzamil Hayat Kabli, Under Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority.

Present on the occasion were Jawad Ahmed, Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Secretary, DLSA Srinagar, and Incharge SOS Children's Village.

During his visit, Justice Tashi Rabstan had a comprehensive review of the facilities available for the children at the SOS Village. He interacted with the inmates, listened to their concerns and assured them of continued support from the Legal Services Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Tashi said, “It's heartening to see the dedication and commitment of the staff here at SOS Children's Village. We must collectively ensure that these children receive the love, care and opportunities they deserve. I urge all NGOs and civil society members to come forward and play their part in shaping the future of our nation by supporting initiatives like these.”

Expressing appreciation for the efforts of the administration and staff at the SOS Children's Village, Justice Tashi urged upon all NGOs and members of civil society to step forward and contribute towards brighter future of these children, emphasizing their crucial role in nation building.

Later, Justice Tashi Rabstan distributed sweets and fruits among the children, bringing smiles to their faces and spreading joy throughout the village.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

