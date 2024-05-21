back to top
J&K | Finance Department Revises DA For Government Employees

By: Northlines

Date:

, May 21: The Dearness Allowance (DA) for Government employees has been revised from the existing 46% to 50% of the basic pay, effective from January 1, 2024.
As per an order issued by the Codes Division of the Finance Department, this revised DA will be included in the monthly salary starting from May 2024.
Additionally, the arrears for the period from January to April 2024 will be paid in cash.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

