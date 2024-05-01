Bumrah holds onto lead in wicket-taking charts after LSG-MI game in IPL 2024

The Indian Premier League 2024 season is well underway and as teams battle it out on the field, the individual battles for awards also remain in full swing. One such tightly contested battle is for the Purple Cap, awarded to the leading wicket-taker of the season.

As per the latest updates, Mumbai Indians ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold onto the numero uno spot. With experiences bowlers such as Mustafizur Rahman and Harshal Patel giving him company in the top three, the race for the prestigious cap is getting fiercer with each passing game.

After the conclusion of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, the wicket-taking tallies saw no shuffle. Bumrah maintains his tally of 14 wickets from 10 appearances to retain his position at the top. Rahman and Patel still occupy the second and third place respectively.

The match did see some advancement lower down the order though. Following their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and T Natarajan climbed up a spot each to fourth and fifth position. Pathirana now has 13 scalps while Natarajan's attacking game sees him at 13 wickets as well.

With over a month of cricketing action still remaining, the battle for the Purple Cap is well and truly on. While experience continues to give some an edge for now, the upcoming matches promise plenty of twists. As the tournament progresses towards its business end, more contenders will emerge to challenge the current frontrunners.