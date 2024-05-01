back to top
Search
SportsIPLMumbai Indians struggle against Lucknow Super Giants after India's T20 World Cup...
SportsIPL

Mumbai Indians struggle against Lucknow Super Giants after India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai Indians had an off day with the willow against Lucknow Super Giants yesterday, managing just 144 runs after being asked to bat first. Mumbai's batting struggles came just hours after the Board of Control for in (BCCI) announced India's squad for the upcoming T20 Cup in Australia.

Several Mumbai batsmen who were selected for the World Cup like captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav had poor outings. Sharma was out for a duck while Suryakumar could only manage 6 runs. Youngster Tilak Varma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya also failed to rise to the occasion as Mumbai were reduced to 27/4 in the powerplay.

Nehal Wadhera top-scored for them with a stabilizing 46 but Mumbai struggled to post a competitive total. Their bowling started well by removing KL Rahul early but Marcus Stoinis' patient 62-run knock ensured Lucknow never fell behind in the chase. Stoinis found support from Deepak Hooda (24) in a 47-run stand for the third wicket.

Hardik Pandya returned figures of 2/26 but it was not enough as Lucknow overcame some late stutters to cross the line with four wickets and three balls to spare. The victory consolidates Lucknow's position in the top four while Mumbai remain in the bottom half, struggling for consistency this season.

They will hope for a quick turnaround in form from their key players ahead of the assignments. Mumbai have little margin left in their bid for a playoff berth as they prepare to take on table-toppers Chennai in their next match on Sunday.

Previous article
Dr Rukhsana is new Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Khurshid Principal GMC Handwara
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 30: The Senior Selection Committee on...

Young Indian women’s team gain valuable experience in narrow Uber Cup defeat to defending champions China

Northlines Northlines -
While a winning result was always going to be...

Watch Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash

Northlines Northlines -
Lucknow Super Giants will look to keep their winning...

Lucknow look to extend winning run against struggling Mumbai in IPL clash

Northlines Northlines -
The Lucknow Super Giants will aim to continue their...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dr Rukhsana is new Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Khurshid Principal GMC...

3-day wet spell ends, MeT predicts dry weather till May 5

Justice Tashi Rabstan visits SOS Children’s Village; assesses facilities