Dr Rukhsana is new Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr Khurshid Principal GMC Handwara

Srinagar, Apr 30: Dr Rukhsana Najeeb has been given the charge of the post of Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag while Dr Khurshid Wani has been directed to look after the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara, till further orders.

According to an order issued by Health and Medical Education Department here today, Dr Iffat Hassan has been relieved from the charge of the post of principal GMC Handwara.

“Consequent upon the superannuation of Prof. (Dr.) Anjum Farhana, I/c Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag on 30.04.2024 & due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place because of General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024 and in order to ensure patient care in Government Medical College, Anantnag and Government Medical College, Handwara, it is hereby ordered that Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Government Medical College, Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Anantnag, till further orders,” reads the order.

“Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Wani, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Government Medical College, Srinagar shall look after the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara, till further orders, relieving Dr. Iffat Hassan, I/C Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar from the charge of post of Principal, Government Medical College, Handwara with immediate effect,” it reads further.

As per another order of Health and Medical Education Department, Dr Aijaz Ahmad Shah has been given the charge of post of Principal of Government Dental College Srinagar and Dr Parveen Akhter Lone has been given charge of the post of Government Dental college Jammu.

“Consequent upon the retirement of Dr. Riyaz Farooq, Principal, Government Dental College, Srinagar and Dr. Rakesh Krishen Gupta, Principal, Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu on 30.04.2024 (A.N) and due to the Model Code of Conduct being in place because of General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024, and in the interest of patient care, it is, hereby, ordered that following Professors/HODs shall temporarily look after the charge of the posts of Principals of Government Dental Colleges indicated against each, in addition to their own duties, till regular appointment to the posts are made,” reads the order.

Dr. Ajaz Ahmad Shah of Oral Surgery, Government Dental College, Srinagar has been posted as GDC, Srinagar and Dr. Parveen Akhter Lone of Oral Surgery, Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu has been posted as IGGDC, Jammu.