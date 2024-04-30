back to top
SC questions ED on timing of Kejriwal’s arrest ahead of LS polls, seeks its reply

New Delhi, Apr 30: Terming life and liberty as “exceedingly important”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate on the timing of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest ahead of the general elections in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which continued hearing on the Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest for the consecutive day, posed several queries to Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, and sought his reply on Friday.

“Life and liberty are exceedingly important. You can't deny that,” the bench told Raju and sought his reply, saying, “the last question is with regard to the timing of the arrest, which they have pointed out, the timing of the arrest, soon before the general elections.”

The bench also flagged the long time gap between initiation of adjudication proceedings in the case and the action of arrest, saying the section 8 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provides a maximum limit of 365 days.

The apex court is likely to continue hearing on Kejriwal's plea on Friday as the two judges will be sitting in different combinations from Wednesday.

It said, “Mr. Raju, we have some questions, which we would like you to answer, when you make your submissions. First is without there being any adjudicatory proceedings, can the ED initiate a criminal proceedings in view of several judgements of this court on PMLA.”

The bench said in this case there are no proceedings of attachments so far and if there are any such proceedings, then the ED will have to show how petitioner (Kejriwal) is connected to it.

Justice Khanna said the verdict on the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in custody in the excise policy scam case, was divided into two parts – the first part was in favour of Sisodia and the second part was against him.

“You (Raju) have to tell us which part of Sisodia verdict does the petitioner (Kejriwal) case lie,” the bench said.

Justice Khanna said the third important question relates to ED's power of arrest as it is the reason why Kejriwal has repeatedly approached the court.

“Look, they have not openly stated but it is quite apparent why they are repeatedly coming up against the remand because what they believe is that the threshold of section 19 of PMLA casts an onus on the prosecution and not on the accused,” he told Raju. Elaborating his question, Justice Khanna said that under section 19 of the PMLA, the threshold is fairly high whereas the onus shifts on the accused when he seeks bail under section 45 of the Act.

Section 19 of the PMLA empowers the ED to arrest persons based on the material in its possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that an individual has committed an offence punishable under the law.

 

 

