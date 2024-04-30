TKM introduces new grade of ‘Toyota Rumion’

Jammu Tawi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today, officially announced the opening of bookings and the price of New Grade G-AT of the Toyota Rumion along with reopening of E-CNG bookings. The newly launched G-AT variant is expected to further boost the market acceptance of the Rumion with its unmatched space and comfort, excellent fuel efficiency, stylish and premium exterior design.

The latest offering by TKM will be available at an attractive ex-showroom price of Rs. 13,00,000 with deliveries expected to commence from 5thMay onwards. Customers can book the vehicle at any of the authorized dealerships or online with a booking fee of Rs 11,000/-.

Toyota Rumion G-AT variant is powered by the 1.5-litre K series petrol engine with 6-speed Automatic Transmission, featuring the Neo Drive (ISG) technology ensuring responsive performance. While the petrol grade has a power output of 75.8 kw @6000 rpm and torque of 136.8 Nm @4400 rpm for, the CNG grade boosts of 64.6 kw output @5500 rpm and torque of 121.5 Nm@4200 rpm. The Toyota Rumion is now available in seven variants of Neo drive MT: S, G and V grade. Neo Drive AT: S, G and V grade. E-CNG: S grade offering a wide range of options for customers.Making the announcement, Sabari Manohar, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We are excited to announce the addition of the new grade to the Toyota Rumion lineup thus offering a wider choice and more options to customers based on their mobility needs and requirements. Bookings for the G-AT variant is now open. Since its launch in August '23, the Toyota Rumion has generated much excitement among customers, leading to strong inquiries and healthy bookings. We deeply appreciate the love and trust shown by our valued customers.

In line with Toyota's customer centric approach, we have continued to deepen our focus towards catering to the evolving customer demands by introducing new products and variants at regular intervals with a focus on delivering them ever-better cars. We believe that with its unmatched space, advanced features, and exceptional performance, backed by Toyota's value-added proposition and excellent after sales service, the Toyota Rumion will become a preferred choice for the discerning families looking for awesome ownership experience, ensuring every drive is filled with comfort, joy, and peace of mind.”