Driving Viksit Bharat: Nirmala Sitharaman inspires ‘ambassadors of progress’

Jammu Tawi:The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, today delivered the keynote address at GITAM University's Vizag Campus for the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue program. She articulated the impressive strides taken over the last decade in advancing India towards Viksit Bharat. She urged the audience to actively participate in this people-driven movement, becoming catalysts for the nation's significant transformation. SribharatMathukumilli, President, GITAM University, delivered the welcome address and felicitated the Union Minister during the event.

Talking about India's economic growth over the years, she said, “India's own efforts to make people's lives better were happening, but they were not effective. We were all stifled because of the way we ordered our economy. One-size-fits-all solutions were given. Then in 1991, we decided to open the economy. New opportunities arose, more resources came from abroad, which made us change and grow. Despite this, many things that could have happened didn't happen. We realised that opening up has also not helped India.”

She added, “Before 2014, ten years were lost to bad policies and corruption. The economy had declined from where it was in 2004. From 12th in 2004 to 10th in 2014, why did we only move up two points in those ten dark years? Under the leadership of a visionary Prime Minister, India rose to the 5th rank. He stopped all corruption and ensured that, despite COVID, we reached the 5th place. In his third term, India will become the third-largest economy.”

During her address, the Union Minister shared key factors essential for India to ensure its GDP's growth. Underlining the important role of the youth in the Viksit Bharat mission, she added,” We need ‘Viksit Bharat' ambassadors to counter naysayers. We need to become a developed country for our own sake and for the sake of a bright future for India. GITAM

SribharatMathukumilli, President, GITAM Deemed to be University, lauded the Government's efforts for India's development and highlighted the important role of students in building a developed nation. He said “The Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue program is aimed at empowering students to become ambassadors for building a developed India. Students have a significant role to play, and we encourage them to dream big. There are tremendous opportunities, such as in Vizag, where there is a medtech zone with over thousands of employees. People there are developing biomedical devices, and manufacturing medical equipment, addressing preventive healthcare issues etc., can be significant avenues for growth.”