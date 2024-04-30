Greenply Industries hosts season 2 of ‘Hindustan Ki Shaan’

back to top
JammuGreenply Industries hosts season 2 of 'Hindustan Ki Shaan'
Tawi:Greenply Industries Limited, a pioneer in the interior infrastructure industry, concluded the second season of Hindustan ki Shaan Awards, a prestigious platform that celebrates the exceptional skills and dedication of India's talented contractors and carpenters. As the nation's largest eco-friendly interior infrastructure company, Greenply Industries remains at the forefront of sustainable development, supported by a vast network of carpenters across the country. The event was held at The Lalit, Mumbai, Mr. Anupam Kher, celebrated actor graced the occasion alongside Mr. Rajesh Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director of Greenply Industries Limited.

During the ceremony, Mr. Anupam Kher honoured the winner of Hindustan ki Shaan. The event's esteemed jury panel included Vertica Dvivedi, Founder & Editor of Wade Asia, Rahul Mehta, CEO of Furniture and Fittings Skill Council and Mr. Manoj Tulsian, CEO & Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries Limited. The ceremony further showcased exceptional winners from different regions across India, including the north, south, east, and west zones, each demonstrating outstanding skills and dedication.

Reflecting on the event's success, Manoj Tulsian, CEO & Joint Managing Director, said, “Hindustan ki Shaan is an ode to the craftsmanship of the carpenter community that not only builds structures but also weaves stories. The second season of Hindustan ki Shaan has exceeded our expectations, with a remarkable display of craftsmanship and innovation. It is our privilege to salute their unwavering dedication to their craft. As we witness the growing range and impact of Hindustan ki Shaan with each edition, we are honoured to have created a platform that truly elevates and celebrates their work.”

Hindustan ki Shaan Season 2 received an overwhelming response, with nearly 1 lakh associations of carpenters and contractors highlighting the widespread impact and reach of this initiative. The event also a collaboration with legendary Padma Bhushan awardee, Shri Udit Narayan, for the official anthem “Humein Aage Badhna Aata Hai,” paying tribute to the invaluable contributions of carpenters in creating beautiful and functional spaces.

Recognizing the significance of the symbiotic relationships, Greenply has established several beneficial programs tailored for the carpenter community. Greenply has been a steadfast advocate for the and well-being of its partners, offering a range of initiatives such as health check-up camps, eye check-up camps, and accident insurance for the company member contractors and carpenters.

 

