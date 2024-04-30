Former President Kovind, former CJI Ramana grace Heartfulness event

Jammu Tawi:Heartfulness inaugurated an eight-day ‘bhandara' on the occasion of Pujya Babuji Maharaj's 125th birth anniversary.

The inauguration was graced by Guests of Honour Former President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind and Former Chief Justice of India Shri N. V. Ramana. The event was marked by a mass meditation with the participation of the former President and former Chief Justice joining in and being led by Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. A spectacular performance by the ace violinist duo Ganesh-Kumaresh added to the spiritual bliss. The ‘awesome-twosome' violinist brothers were accompanied by Shri Kulur Jayachandra Rao on Mridangam and Shri Trichy Krishnaswamy on Ghatam. Renowned lyricist Shri Sameer Anjaan was also graced the event presenting a song composed by him for Rev. Daaji. Over 50,000 participants turned up at the venue while many more joined virtually from around the world.

Former President of India Shri Ramnath Kovind ji said, “On this auspicious occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Pujya Babuji Maharaj, I pray that his blessings shower in each one of us, and guide us through wisdom and compassion. I believe each one of us has been sent here with a purpose. Let each one of us make our presence here in our lifetimes treading the path through integrity and the Heartful attitude to achieve that purpose.”

“I am very honoured to be here and extend my heart-felt congratulations to Rev. Daaji in carrying forward the mission of the early Masters of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. On the auspicious occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Pujya Babuji Maharaj, may each one of us vow to strive to imbibe the qualities of Babuji Maharaj – of compassion, of humility and equanimity,” added Former Chief Justice of India Shri N. V. Ramana.

Rev. Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “It is in the constant remembrance of the Guru that keeps us from straying away from the right path. In our Gurus, we must seek refuge as they are the sure shot way to reach the Divine. Music through the Raagas has the power to bring us closer to the Divine. Pujya Babuji Maharaj continues to inspire each one of us today. There is not a day when his inspiration does not touch me. To add to it, a soulful recitation by Ganesh-Kumaresh, as this surely helps us delve deeper.”

Renowned lyricist Shri Samir Anjaan ji spoke out his thoughts on the auspicious occasion. He said, “Surrender is the only way to achievement. This is my second meeting with Daaji and I cannot thank him enough for the wonderful opportunity to be here and witness for myself the paradise he has made.” He even composed a beautiful poem dedicated to Rev. Daaji and presented the same at the bhandara touching the souls of thousands of audiences.