The Wonderful Health Benefits of Starting Your Day with Saunf and Mishri Water

In our fast paced world, it is easy to overlook simple home remedies that can work wonders for our health and wellbeing. One such time-tested tradition is drinking saunf (fennel) and mishri (rock sugar) infused water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Originating from ancient Ayurvedic practices, this herbal elixir offers a myriad of benefits for both the body and mind.

Fennel seeds are packed with nutrients like calcium, vitamin C, iron, magnesium and potassium. Research has also shown they contain plant compounds with anti-cancer properties. Mishri helps boost energy levels and relieve stress. Together in water, they create a summer tonic that naturally cools the body during hot weather.

The process to make this beverage is simple. Soak fennel seeds and a piece of rock sugar in water overnight. Alternately, you can boil the ingredients for a few minutes before straining the infused liquid. Drinking it empty stomach provides several health advantages:

It aids digestion by stimulating secretions and relieving issues like bloating and constipation. As a gentle detoxifier, it supports liver function and rids the body of toxins. When combined with a balanced diet, it may aid weight management goals too by suppressing appetite and boosting metabolism. Both ingredients exhibit anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties as well, good news for oral health and joint mobility. Fennel's aroma is also calming for the mind, reducing stress levels.

While no substitute for an overall healthy lifestyle, starting the day with this home remedy drink offers multiple benefits. Its simple formula nourishes from within naturally without any harsh chemicals or additives. Adding saunf and mishri water to your morning routine could make a world of difference to your wellbeing this summer season.