Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, May 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant (PA) Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved” with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a “condemnable incident”.

“Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” he added.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff “assaulted” her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

