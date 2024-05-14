back to top
Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

/Mandi, May 14: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday filed her nomination for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate.

With her rival and Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh putting an impressive show of strength while filing his nomination, the BJP had put in extra efforts to ensure a decent gathering.

Clad in a green sari, adorning a string of pearls and danglers with her trademark black shades, Kangana was flanked by her mother and party leaders Jai Ram Thakur and Rajeev Bindal as she arrived to file her nomination. She also had the colourful Kulluvi cap that has become her signature style since she jumped into the poll arena.

Kangana, along with Thakur and Bindal, drove to the Deputy Commissioner's office in an open jeep as the party workers followed. The entire BJP leadership, including BJP vice president Saudan Singh, sitting and former legislators, were in attendance at the nomination.

Slogans of ‘Jai Sri Ram', ‘Bharat mata ki jai' and ‘Phool nahin chingari hai, yeh Bharat ki nari hai' rent the air.

Later, addressing the gathering, she eulogised PM Modi and the initiatives taken by him. “In 2029, 22 of the 68 MLAs in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be women, all due to PM Modi who has provided 33 per cent reservation for women,” she said, adding that Modi is the most popular leader.

Expressing gratitude to the people for turning up in large numbers, Kangana said this is the blessing of the people of Mandi for their daughter, who has struggled hard to make a name for herself in the film industry. She said that despite being busy in the film industry she maintains a connect with Mandi and Himachal.

She accused the Congress government of closing down government institutes started by the previous government, especially the Shiv Dham project in Mandi. “The folk music and of our tribal areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti and Bharmour hold a special attraction for the people the world over, so we will develop the lesser-known destinations here,” she said, adding that efforts would be made to expedite the delayed airport project in Mandi.

