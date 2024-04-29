back to top
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police to join probe in Amit Shah’s doctored video case

New Delhi, Apr 29: Delhi Police has asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to join the probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's doctored video being circulated on social media, official sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the police served notices to five people, including Reddy, who posted the video on X.

Reddy, who is also the Telangana Congress chief, has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X, according to sources.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping all reservations.

The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act, they said. The sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

