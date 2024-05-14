back to top
Search
IndiaRajasthan Sarpanch inspires at UN with story of empowering rural women through...
IndiaInternationalLatest News

Rajasthan Sarpanch inspires at UN with story of empowering rural women through sport and enterprises

By: Northlines

Date:

Rajasthan's Neeru Yadav returned home to acclaim after representing and sharing her pioneering work empowering rural women at the United Nations Commission on Population and Development conference in New York. As sarpanch of Lambi Ahir panchayat, the inspirational leader known as the ‘Hockey Sarpanch' lit up the distinguished gathering with her grassroots innovations.

In her speech, she spoke of nurturing strong female leadership by training an all-women's hockey team and seeing the players find confidence and independence through the sport. Neeru Yadav also highlighted a project replacing plastic bags with locally produced cloth versions, generating local employment while reducing plastic pollution.

Back in Rajasthan, Deputy CM Diya Kumari congratulated Neeru Yadav on social media for her “historic achievement.” From funding playing facilities to coaching, Neeru Yadav's dedication to hockey development helped her players excel in competitions. Her work advancing women's empowerment through sport and enterprise earned her a place on a primetime TV quiz show.

In an interview, Neeru Yadav shared her joy at representing India at the prestigious UN event. She remains committed to women's progress through self-help initiatives like an agricultural cooperative. With support from the state government, she aspires to bring greater banking access to her constituency's farmers and residents.

Known for pioneering a plastic-free gram panchayat through a community utensil bank, Neeru Yadav continues inspiring change through grassroots leadership and innovative solutions to local issues. Her global address highlights what visionary leaders can achieve from the ground up.

Previous article
Gautam Gambhir defends Hardik Pandya from criticism of his captaincy, says former cricketers like AB de Villiers achieved little themselves
Next article
NCERT Recruitment 2024 for Semi-Professional Assistants: Check Eligibility & Interview date
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination from Mandi; drives in an open jeep; sings paeans to PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
Shimla/Mandi, May 14: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday filed...

Arvind Kejriwal’s PA misbehaved with Swati Maliwal at CM house, strict action will be taken: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s...

Fight For 6th Schedule Key Poll Plank For Cong’s Ladakh Candidate Tsering Namgyal

Northlines Northlines -
LEH, May 14: Congress candidate in the Ladakh Lok...

J&K | BRO Achieves Breakthrough Of 2.79 Km Long Sungal Tunnel On Akhnoor-Poonch Road

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 14: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NCERT Recruitment 2024 for Semi-Professional Assistants: Check Eligibility & Interview date

Gautam Gambhir defends Hardik Pandya from criticism of his captaincy, says...

Kangana Ranaut adds a touch of glamour to filing of nomination...