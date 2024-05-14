Rajasthan Sarpanch inspires at UN with story of empowering rural women through sport and enterprises

Rajasthan's Neeru Yadav returned home to acclaim after representing India and sharing her pioneering work empowering rural women at the United Nations Commission on Population and Development conference in New York. As sarpanch of Lambi Ahir panchayat, the inspirational leader known as the ‘Hockey Sarpanch' lit up the distinguished gathering with her grassroots innovations.

In her speech, she spoke of nurturing strong female leadership by training an all-women's hockey team and seeing the players find confidence and independence through the sport. Neeru Yadav also highlighted a project replacing plastic bags with locally produced cloth versions, generating local employment while reducing plastic pollution.

Back in Rajasthan, Deputy CM Diya Kumari congratulated Neeru Yadav on social media for her “historic achievement.” From funding playing facilities to coaching, Neeru Yadav's dedication to hockey development helped her players excel in competitions. Her work advancing women's empowerment through sport and enterprise earned her a place on a primetime TV quiz show.

In an interview, Neeru Yadav shared her joy at representing India at the prestigious UN event. She remains committed to women's progress through self-help initiatives like an agricultural cooperative. With support from the state government, she aspires to bring greater banking access to her constituency's farmers and residents.

Known for pioneering a plastic-free gram panchayat through a community utensil bank, Neeru Yadav continues inspiring change through grassroots leadership and innovative solutions to local issues. Her global address highlights what visionary leaders can achieve from the ground up.