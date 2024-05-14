NCERT Recruitment 2024 for Semi-Professional Assistants: Check Eligibility & Interview date

NCERT Recruitment 2024: The Library and Documentation Division (LDD) – National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has published the notification inviting interested and eligible candidates for the post of Semi-Professional Assistants in LDD, NCERT. According to the official notification of NCERT Recruitment 2024, The appointment will remain valid upto 31st March 2025. There are 05 vacancies opened for the mentioned positions.

The educational qualification and experience required are described below as per the posts. The applicants selected for the post of Junior Project Fellows will get a monthly salary of Rs. 29,000/-. The applicable candidates will be selected based on Interviews conducted by the committee. Candidates who are going to apply for LDD-NCERT Recruitment 2024 must read all details carefully. Required educational qualifications, eligibility and other important details, are given below in brief —

Vacancy Details for CIET-NCERT Recruitment 2024 —

The recruitment is open for the posts mentioned below. There are 05 vacancies available for the mentioned positions.

Name of Post: Semi-Professional Assistants – 05 Posts

– Salary: Rs. 29,000/- p.m

– Qualification: B.Lib science/ B.LISc/Graduation in Library Science/Information Science as one of the subject.

– Age: Not more than 45 years (relaxation as per GoI norms).

Selection Procedure —

The NCERT Recruitment 2024 will conduct an interview to select the applicable candidates for the positions mentioned above. The candidates have to visit the interview venue with copies of original certificates and testimonials for verification. Latecomers will not be entertained by the committee.

How to Apply for NCERT Recruitment 2024 —

The walk-in-interview will be held on 07 June 2024 in the Office of the Head, Library and Documentation Division (LDD), GB Pant Block NIE NCERT. The registration of eligible candidates will be done from 9:00 am to 10:30 am only.

Candidates must bring their bio-data along with self attested photocopy of each certificate and one photograph and other related documents at the time of interview. Candidates are also directed to bring the original certificates/testimonials for verification at the time of interview.

The interview schedule for NCERT Recruitment 2024 is as mentioned below:-

Date — 07 June 2024

Time — 09:00 AM

Venue — Office of the Head, Library and Documentation Division (LDD), GB Pant Block NIE NCERT

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Download the Official Notification PDF

Website: ncert.nic.in