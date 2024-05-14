Reverse Aging: Common Habits That Accelerate Skin Aging and How to Combat Them

Anti-ageing tips: While we can't stop ageing, we do have the choice to slow down or even reverse some of the signs it brings. Skincare experts reveal how

Ageing is natural and our bodies change as we grow old so, just like our hair can turn gray or white, our skin also starts to show differences in how it feels – its colour and how it looks but our daily habits and lifestyle choices can speed up these changes, making the effects of ageing more noticeable sooner than we might expect. As we lose elastic tissue, known as elastin, we might first notice fine lines and if we don't take care of them, these faint lines can turn into deep wrinkles over time.

What we see on the surface is just a part of the story – underneath, there is an ongoing decline of the structures that eventually show up on our skin. While we can't stop ageing, we do have the choice to slow down or even reverse some of the signs it brings.

Here's what causes ageing –