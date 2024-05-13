Guide to Skincare for New Moms: 8 Dermatologist-Approved Tips for Achieving Postpartum Glow

From skincare routines to lifestyle adjustments, discover the secrets to achieving that coveted postpartum glow as dermatologists share their expert tips.

After childbirth, mothers often face skincare challenges due to hormonal fluctuations and lifestyle adjustments. Common issues include postpartum acne caused by hormonal imbalances, melasma or dark spots triggered by increased melanin production, and dry, sensitive skin due to hormonal changes and sleep deprivation. Stretch marks and loose skin are also concerns resulting from the body's rapid changes during pregnancy. Moreover, stress and lack of self-care can exacerbate these problems. Addressing these issues requires a consistent skincare routine, self-care practices, and support to help mothers feel confident and comfortable in their skin.

Tips to achieve postpartum glow

Dr. Soujanya Dhulipala, Dermatologist, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle some skincare tips to help new moms achieve that coveted postpartum glow.

1. Cleanse gently

The hormonal changes that accompany pregnancy and childbirth can sometimes leave the skin feeling sensitive and prone to dryness or irritation. Opt for gentle, fragrance-free cleansers that effectively remove impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Look for ingredients such as oat extract, chamomile, aloe vera, and calendula that are specifically suited for sensitive or postpartum skin.

2. Hydrate intensely

Hydration is key to maintaining healthy, glowing skin, especially during the postpartum period. Incorporate a hydrating serum or moisturizer into your skincare routine to replenish lost moisture and restore suppleness to the skin. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides can help attract and retain moisture for long-lasting hydration. For long-lasting results, consider modern, safe procedures like bio-remodeling, exemplified by treatments like Profhilo, which utilise ultrapure hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturize and boost elasticity in critical zones such as the face, neck, and hands.

This prompts the production of collagen and elastin, culminating in a complexion that exudes vitality and health. Another highly-regarded option, Viscoderm Hydrobooster, employs stabilized hyaluronic acid to hydrate and rejuvenate tissues without discomfort. This innovative procedure diminishes wrinkles, refines skin texture, and fortifies elasticity, particularly in areas prone to fine lines like the mouth, eyes, and forehead.

3. Protect with SPF

Sun protection is essential year-round, but it's particularly important for new moms who may be more susceptible to sun damage due to hormonal changes and potential pigmentation issues. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily, even when indoors, to shield the skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature ageing.

4. Treat hyperpigmentation

Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy can sometimes lead to the development of dark spots or melasma, commonly referred to as the “mask of pregnancy.” To address hyperpigmentation, incorporate brightening ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, or kojic acid into your skincare routine. These ingredients can help fade existing discolouration and prevent new pigmentation from forming.

5. Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation aids in retaining a bright complexion by sloughing away dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. However, it's important to choose gentle exfoliants, such as chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs), which are less likely to cause irritation or inflammation. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week to avoid over-exfoliating, which can compromise the skin's barrier function.

6. Incorporate antioxidants

Antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting the skin against environmental damage and oxidative stress, which can contribute to premature ageing. Look for skincare products containing antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea extract, or resveratrol to neutralize free radicals and promote a healthy, radiant complexion.

7. Eye care is a must

The subtle skin around the eyes is particularly susceptible to dryness, fine lines, and puffiness, especially during the postpartum period when sleep may be limited. Invest in an eye cream or gel formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and soothing botanicals to nourish and brighten the under-eye area.

8. Eat well and get sufficient rest

Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is essential. For instance, leafy greens like spinach and kale are packed with vitamins A and C, which promote skin health and collagen production. Fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids that help maintain skin hydration and elasticity. Additionally, colourful fruits like berries, oranges, and papayas provide a plethora of antioxidants that protect the skin from oxidative stress and premature ageing.

Including lean proteins like chicken and tofu supports tissue repair and regeneration. Along with it, adequate rest is important. Get ample sleep whenever feasible. Establish a bedtime routine, create a relaxing sleep environment, and enlist the help of partners or family members to share nighttime duties, allowing you to get the rest you need to wake up with a refreshed, glowing complexion.