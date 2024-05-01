back to top
Search
BusinessElon Musk lays off entire Tesla charging network team
BusinessLatest NewsLead News

Elon Musk lays off entire Tesla charging network team

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 1: Elon Musk has disbanded Tesla's charging team in a new layoff round, a move which was unexpected and “surprising to everyone”.

The layoffs at Tesla's Supercharger network come despite onboarding top automakers like Ford and General Motors using its connectors.

Tesla's Supercharger network has the connector known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which is being adopted by major automakers.

In an email to senior staff, the Tesla CEO told them to cut more employees who “don't obviously pass the excellent, necessary and trustworthy test” or resign.

Will Jameson, one of the affected employees at the charging, posted on X that he has let “our entire charging org go”.

“What this means for the charging network, NACS, and all the exciting work we were doing across the industry, I don't yet know. What a wild ride it has been,” he posted on X.

However, Tesla “will continue to build out some new Supercharger locations, where critical, and finish those currently under construction”, according to Musk's email, reports TechCrunch.

These fresh job cuts came after Tesla laid off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan.

The tech billionaire has also dissolved Tesla”s public policy team.

Previous article
Chinese scientist who published Covid virus sequence allowed back in his lab after sit-in protest
Next article
How AI Is Fueling Surging Demand for Cloud Infrastructure
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Chinese scientist who published Covid virus sequence allowed back in his lab after sit-in protest

Northlines Northlines -
Beijing, May 1: The first scientist to publish a...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: In the increasingly contentious world...

Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: In a major setback to...

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, May 1: Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How AI Is Fueling Surging Demand for Cloud Infrastructure

Chinese scientist who published Covid virus sequence allowed back in his...

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably