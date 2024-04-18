Watch as Shilpa Shetty and her mom visit Salman Khan amidst ED and Bishnoi gang troubles

Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty were seen arriving at Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan seem to be with each other in tough times. Amid their personal crises – run-in with the Enforcement Directorate for Shilpa and bullet shots fired at Salman's residence – the former was seen visiting the latter.

Shilpa visits Salman

On Thursday, a paparazzo account posted a video of Shilpa and her mother, Sunanda Shetty, stepping out of their luxury SUV and visiting Galaxy Apartments, the residence of Salman in Bandra, Mumbai. While the agenda of their meeting is unclear, it seems to be that the two actors and long-time co-stars have each other's back amid their respective crises.

Shilpa and Salman have shared the screen space in films like Auzaar (1997), Garv: Pride and Honour (2004), Phir Milenge (2004), and Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar (2006).

What crises?

Ed on Thursday said it has attached a bungalow and a flat, apart from equity shares, worth about ₹98 crore, of Shipa and her husband Raj Kundra in connection with of a money-laundering case linked to the alleged crypto assets Ponzi scheme.

The federal agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach the properties of the couple. The case pertains to alleged duping of investors through the use of crypto currency like Bitcoins.

A lawyer for the couple said no prima facie case has been made out against his clients and that they would cooperate with the authorities.

As far as Salman's crisis is concerned, last week, two individuals on a bike opened fire at Galaxy Apartments, leading to a spike in security concerns for Salman and his family. Two suspects were arrested by the Kachchh police and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for investigation. Subsequently, Mumbai's Killa Court remanded the two accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25, following a medical examination.

In another development, the Mumbai Police filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident, citing his use of threatening language on Facebook. Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language, police said.