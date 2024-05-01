INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD chief Sukhbir visits deras with Kaypee

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal toured Jalandhar and Phagwara areas ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



Gurdial S Lakhpur, a popular dhadi artiste, joined the SAD in Phagwara. Abhishek Vashisht, youth wing activist of the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the SAD along with his supporters in Jalandhar. Sukhbir welcomed all in the party fold.

Sukhbir, along with SAD candidate from Jalandhar Mohinder S Kaypee, went to the deras of Baba Pargat Nath and Baba Lal Nath at Rahimpur village of Nakodar. The SAD chief also reviewed the progress of the Hoshiarpur LS seat by meeting candidate Sohan S Thandal.



He also went to the place of Kapurthala halqa in-charge HS Walia, where he held discussions on the Khadoor Sahib LS seat with party workers and leaders present there.

