back to top
Search
IndiaINDIA VOTES 2024: SAD chief Sukhbir visits deras with Kaypee
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD chief Sukhbir visits deras with Kaypee

By: Northlines

Date:

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal toured Jalandhar and Phagwara areas ahead of the .

Gurdial S Lakhpur, a popular dhadi artiste, joined the SAD in Phagwara. Abhishek Vashisht, youth wing activist of the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the SAD along with his supporters in Jalandhar. Sukhbir welcomed all in the party fold.

Sukhbir, along with SAD candidate from Jalandhar Mohinder S Kaypee, went to the deras of Baba Pargat Nath and Baba Lal Nath at Rahimpur village of Nakodar. The SAD chief also reviewed the progress of the Hoshiarpur LS seat by meeting candidate Sohan S Thandal.

He also went to the place of Kapurthala halqa in-charge HS Walia, where he held discussions on the Khadoor Sahib LS seat with party workers and leaders present there.

Previous article
2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 1: Two Delhi schools received a...

Four drown, 1 missing as heavy rain, landslides wreak havoc in Jammu

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: Four people drowned and one is feared dead...

8,000 tourists stuck in snow close to Atal tunnel rescued

Northlines Northlines -
Mandi: Around 1,500 vehicles carrying around 8,000 tourists stuck...

‘Regularly working’ with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, May 1: The United States is "regularly working"...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

Four drown, 1 missing as heavy rain, landslides wreak havoc in...

8,000 tourists stuck in snow close to Atal tunnel rescued