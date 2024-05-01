back to top
Jammu3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar
3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

, May 1: A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit  Jammu and 's Kishtwar on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the Center for Seismology said.
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1:33 am on Wednesday.
National Centre for Seismology further said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 01-05-2024, 01:33:44 IST, Lat: 33.45 & Long: 76.57, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Kishtwar,  Jammu and Kashmir,” the NCS said in a post on X.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

