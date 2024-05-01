Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

Chandigarh, May 1: Former Punjab MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy along with his supporters joined the AAP on Wednesday.



Goldy, along with his supporters, was inducted into the party by CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidate from Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Mann said he was told by party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal that AAP must look for good and promising candidates from other parties, who were feeling ignored, and induct them into the AAP.

“I have always believed that the youth should be allowed to come forward in politics and be the harbingers of change. But he was ignored in the Congress. I am inducting him into the party as my younger brother,” he said, adding that he was welcoming Goldy to AAP on behalf of three crore Punjabis.



He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing “displeasure” over being denied the party ticket from Sangrur.



In his resignation letter to the Congress's Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Goldy said he was “upset” by the state leadership and resigning from the party's primary membership.

Goldy shared his resignation letter in a Facebook post.



A former MLA from Dhuri seat, Goldy was an aspirant for the Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha election.



However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the seat.