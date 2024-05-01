back to top
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

Chandigarh, May 1: Former MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy along with his supporters joined the AAP on Wednesday.

Goldy,  along with his supporters, was inducted into the party by CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP candidate from Sangrur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Mann said he was told by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal that AAP must look for good and promising candidates from other parties, who were feeling ignored, and induct them into the AAP.

“I have always believed that the youth should be allowed to come forward in and be the harbingers of change. But he was ignored in the Congress. I am inducting him into the party as my younger brother,” he said, adding that he was welcoming Goldy to AAP on behalf of three crore Punjabis.

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing “displeasure” over being denied the party ticket from Sangrur.

In his resignation to the Congress's Punjab chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Goldy said he was “upset” by the state leadership and resigning from the party's primary membership.

Goldy shared his resignation letter in a Facebook post.

A former MLA from Dhuri seat, Goldy was an aspirant for the Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha election.

However, the Congress named three-time MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the seat.

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

