Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 1: In a major setback to the Congress party, two of its leaders and observers for two Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh, have resigned from the party.

The two leaders in separate letters addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge have majorly blamed the Congress's AAP alliance for their quitting the party.

Neeraj Basoya, former MLA and party observer for the West Delhi parliamentary seat, said, “I am addressing the present communication to you, being aggrieved by the alliance of the party with AAP in Delhi. I have humbly submitted that the said alliance is bringing a great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis. And I believe, that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot be associated with the party anymore.”

“I hereby tender my resignation from all party oosts and the primary membership of the party. I thank Sonia Gandhi for giving a common man like me all the opportunities in the last 30 years,” said Basoya in the dated May 1.

Naseeb Singh, former MLA and party observer for North West Delhi, has expressed his anguish over the appointment of Davinder Yadav as the Delhi Congress chief.

In his letter, he said, “Davinder Yadav has till now run a campaign in solely based on attacking Arvind Kejriwal's false agenda and today, he in Delhi will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

The two resignations from the party come close on the heels of veteran Congress leader Arvind Singh Lovely resigning as Delhi unit chief, over strong differences with the Central leadership.

Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

