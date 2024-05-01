back to top
Search
Himachal8,000 tourists stuck in snow close to Atal tunnel rescued
HimachalLatest NewsLead News

8,000 tourists stuck in snow close to Atal tunnel rescued

By: Northlines

Date:

Mandi: Around 1,500 vehicles carrying around 8,000 tourists stuck for hours near Atal tunnel on Manali- highway in Kullu district yesterday due to a sudden snowfall were rescued at the midnight. Due to fresh snow in the area, the road became slippery for the movement of vehicles, which led to long traffic jams on the highway. The Manali police swung into action and evacuated the stranded vehicles out of the area.

KD Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manali, said the police and Border Roads Organisation started the rescue when a large number of tourists along with their vehicles were left stranded near Atal tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway in Kullu district because of fresh snow. The BRO cleared the road and police evacuated the stranded vehicles safely to Manali from Atal tunnel.

Around 1,500 vehicles carrying around 8,000 tourists were evacuated safely to Manali last evening. The evacuation process was completed by midnight.

Similarly in Lahaul and Spiti district, the police rescued eight stranded tourists last night from Pangmo village. The tourists were from Rajasthan and Ghumarwin, Bilaspur. Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said that the stranded tourists were brought safely in a home stay in Spiti.

Lahaul and Spiti region yesterday received considerable snowfall, which affected the traffic movement in Spiti and Lahaul regions. Spiti region received more snow as compared to Lahaul region. Due to fresh snow, the entire district has come up under the grip of cold waves.

Previous article
‘Regularly working’ with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Regularly working’ with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, May 1: The United States is "regularly working"...

AstraZeneca, makers of Covishield, accepts link to Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome

Northlines Northlines -
Covishield, the most widely administered Covid-19 vaccine in India,...

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home

Northlines Northlines -
Bhagalpur, Apr 30: Bhojpuri actress Annapurna, popularly known as...

Arvind Kejriwal’s health is fine, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting AAP supremo in Tihar jail

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 30: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Regularly working’ with India in probe on alleged plot to kill...

Could Cutting Calories or Intermittent Fasting Prolong the Human Lifespan?

New AI System Sparks Debate Around Advancing Conversation Technologies