Priyanka Chopra opens up about mother Madhu Chopra helping with daughter Malti

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed how her mother Madhu Chopra is helping care for the actress's daughter Malti Marie while she and husband Nick Jonas are busy with work commitments. In an engaging Instagram live session, Priyanka opened up about her mother “returning the favor” and taking on baby duties, much like how she used to be left in her grandmother's care when her mother had to work.

The Love Again actress, who was on her way to a long day of shooting action sequences on the sets of an upcoming project in France, expressed gratitude towards her mom. She spoke fondly of how Madhu looked after Malti on Monday, taking her to the beach where the little one enjoyed the outing. Priyanka recalled her mother mentioning past times when the roles were reversed – how as a working parent, she herself relied on family support while Priyanka was younger.

In a well-crafted Instagram post with her daughter last year, Madhu had opened up about the guilt of not being physically present for her children during their childhoods. Due to her career in the Indian Army alongside Priyanka's late father, she made difficult parenting decisions like sending her daughter to boarding school at a young age. However, Priyanka has never held this against her mother, demonstrating the strong bond that has endured over time.

With knowledgeable insight into both perspectives as a parent and child, Priyanka expressed how heartwarming it is to now have her mother's help with Malti. The family clearly leans on each other through different life stages. Fans welcomed this inspiring gesture within the tight-knit Chopra family.