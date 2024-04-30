back to top
Canada to restrict work hours for foreign students from this fall semester
Canada to restrict work hours for foreign students from this fall semester

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move aimed at ensuring foreign students prioritize their , the Canadian government has announced plans to cap the number of hours students can work off-campus. As per the new rules set to take effect from this September, non-Canadian students will only be permitted to work up to 24 hours per week during their academic sessions.

The current policy allows for unlimited work hours. However, with the Covid pandemic significantly relaxing these norms over the past two years, concerns have grown that some may be exploiting student visas more for employment rather than education. The new limits are intended to find the right balance between providing work opportunities while keeping academic outcomes the main focus.

International students, mainly from , China and other Asian countries, form a major portion of enrollments in Canadian colleges and universities. They not only bolster the nation's but also its cultural diversity. Allowing limited work was a way for these students to offset expenses while gaining valuable experience. Yet ensuring their prime commitment remains studies is equally important for the integrity of the programs.

According to officials, those beginning college through public-private partnerships will no longer qualify for post-study work permits either. While limiting work hours may impact costs, the changes aim to uphold the student visa's core purpose of pursuing education in Canada. With global competition rising for international enrollments, retaining policy credibility remains a priority for institutions and the government alike.

Popular Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead at home
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

