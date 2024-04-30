Canada to restrict work hours for foreign students from this fall semester

In a move aimed at ensuring foreign students prioritize their education, the Canadian government has announced plans to cap the number of hours international students can work off-campus. As per the new rules set to take effect from this September, non-Canadian students will only be permitted to work up to 24 hours per week during their academic sessions.

The current policy allows for unlimited work hours. However, with the Covid pandemic significantly relaxing these norms over the past two years, concerns have grown that some may be exploiting student visas more for employment rather than education. The new limits are intended to find the right balance between providing work opportunities while keeping academic outcomes the main focus.

International students, mainly from India, China and other Asian countries, form a major portion of enrollments in Canadian colleges and universities. They not only bolster the nation's economy but also its cultural diversity. Allowing limited work was a way for these students to offset expenses while gaining valuable experience. Yet ensuring their prime commitment remains studies is equally important for the integrity of the programs.

According to officials, those beginning college through public-private partnerships will no longer qualify for post-study work permits either. While limiting work hours may impact costs, the changes aim to uphold the student visa's core purpose of pursuing education in Canada. With global competition rising for international enrollments, retaining policy credibility remains a priority for institutions and the government alike.