Exploring the Benefits of Snail Mucin: Understanding the Popular Skincare Craze

Discover the newest sensation in skincare: snail mucin. This groundbreaking ingredient has caught the attention of both beauty enthusiasts and experts alike.

The skincare industry is constantly evolving, driven by consumers' demand for innovative and high-quality products. In 2024, skincare trends have shifted beyond basic routines of cleansing and moisturizing to incorporate new approaches. With the global skincare market projected to exceed $167 billion by 2030, emerging treatments and ingredients are capturing attention and driving excitement. One such ingredient making waves is snail mucin, generating buzz among skincare enthusiasts. From skincare gurus to beauty influencers, everyone is raving about this ingredient and how it is doing wonders for their skin. But what is snail mucin and how it works? Read on to find out.

What is snail mucin?

“In simple terms, snail mucin, or snail secretion, is a gooey secretion that snails produce when they crawl. Whenever a snail moves they leave a slimy substance behind them and this is known as the snail mucin. This secretion is supposed to protect snails from cuts and wounds. This slimy texture is filled with proteins, nutrients, and antioxidants and that's why it has been making quite a storm in the skincare world,” says Dr. Neha Khuraana, MD, a Board-certified

She added, “This specific ingredient has been a favourite in the K-beauty world for a long and slowly it has reached the world for all the good reasons. Snail mucin can be used in the form of serum, moisturizers, and sheet masks if you are planning to include this amazing ingredient in your skincare routine.”

Benefits of snail mucin

Dr. Neha further shared with HT Lifestyle some amazing benefits of snail mucin for your skin health.

1. Boosts collagen production

Collagen is an extremely important ingredient for the skin as it is responsible for keeping the skin supple, firm, and youthful. As snail mucin is packed with proteins, peptides, enzymes, and hyaluronic acid it works as a great collagen stimulator for the skin and helps with improved elasticity.

2. Promotes skin hydration

The high content of hyaluronic acid present in snail mucin is beneficial for adding deep hydration and moisturization to the skin. It helps to retain the moisture of the skin, preventing it from transepidermal water loss and keeping the skin soft and plump. So, for dry and dehydrated skin, snail mucin can be an amazing addition.

3. Helps in delaying skin ageing

The more we age, the more we tend to lose our growth factors from the skin which are known to protect our skin. Loaded with antioxidants and nutrients, snail mucin helps to reduce visible signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles providing deep nourishment to the skin.

4. Improved skin texture

Snail mucin contains gentle exfoliating properties that help to get rid of dead skin cells. With regular usage of snail mucin, one would see an improvement in their skin texture as the skin gradually becomes softer, and smoother with no rough texture on the skin.

5. Protects the skin from external pollution

Anti-oxidants are known to fight against free radicals present in the environment which is a primary reason for premature ageing, sunspots, pollution, etc. Since snail mucin is loaded with anti-oxidants it acts as a great barrier for the skin keeping it safe from environmental damage.

6. Aids in healing wounds

Snail mucin works as a healing agent for the skin as it contains manganese, zinc, and glycoproteins. It accelerates the healing of skin wounds such as cuts, and acne scars. Also, due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it helps to soothe down redness and irritated skin.

Now that you are aware of why the skincare industry is obsessed with snail mucin, it's time that it becomes a part of your skincare journey as well.